The Cardinal Countdown: 43 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: The former Northern Michigan linebacker who made his way to the Cards last season saw action in one game last year as the Cards dismantled Syracuse. While this may create a rift in the Reiger household, to date, the claim to fame for Jack in a Louisville uniform is that he is Mason Reiger’s brother (big fan). Jack did get a tackle last year on a Sean Tucker rush for four yards (I looked it up) so his name is forever engraved on that ’21 season stat sheet.

2022 Season Outlook: The roster still has Jack listed as a Sophomore but frankly I’m not convinced because I thought he played up nort’ before coming to the Cards. COVID season? (slide in my DMs if you read this Jack). I don’t expect Jack to get significant run in ’22 but I also didn’t see Mason getting much PT last year either. You know those Reigers, they can sneak up on ya. Best of luck to Jack as he continues to push for time this year and move up the depth chart at a position where we need some added depth.

Sweet Tweet:

Do something today that your future self with thank you for — Jack Reiger (@JReiger22) February 27, 2019

I’m gonna go write a Day 42 post for this very countdown…so future me is thankful I got it done already. #TheyDon’tStopComing