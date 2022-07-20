Syracuse LB on Louisville and Malik Cunningham: “I don’t see it as much of a challenge”

The worst kept secret in college sports is that media days are mostly worthless. They come and go and in most years all fans are left with are canned quotes that do little to move the needle and a preseason media poll that serves as a baseline for expectations heading into the year.

Every now and then, though, we’re gifted with a quote or three with the lasting power to carry into the actual season.

One of those was uttered Wednesday afternoon when Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones was asked about the “challenge” for the Orange defense of facing Louisville and star quarterback Malik Cunningham in week one of the 2022 season.

“We see it as a good opportunity,” Jones said. “We don’t think it’s going to be a tough challenge. We’re excited to play those guys the first week.”

Hmm.

Cunningham has started three games against Syracuse. In those three games, he has accounted for 13 total touchdowns and Louisville has defeated the Orange by a combined score of 127-27. The scored from the last two seasons have been 41-3 and 30-0.

Jones, for those wondering, has played in all three of those games, amassing a total of five tackles and one sack. The last two years have marked two of the least productive games of the season for the All-ACC linebacker.

Seems like an odd team and an odd player to label as “not a tough challenge.”

It didn’t take long for Cunningham’s teammates to catch wind of the comment.

Buddy threw 4TDs in the first half and 5 total but he’s not a challenge… Make it make sense https://t.co/yNYen91XAm pic.twitter.com/ROjiXgMUvr — Caleb Chandler (@DatBoyCC) July 20, 2022

Well then, I guess ... it’s on.