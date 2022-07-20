Louisville football unveils first depth chart for 2022

With the release of Louisville’s 2022 football media guide, we now get an opportunity to take our first official gander at the Cards’ depth chart going into the season.
Obviously a ton of this is subject to change after fall camp, but I’ve gotta say, our guy Keith Wynne pretty much nailed this in his prediction posts back in Mary.
Offense
Quarterback
Malik Cunningham (6-1, 190, R-Sr.)
Evan Conley (6-2, 212, Jr.)
Brock Domann (6-2, 227, Jr.)
Running Back
Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 214, R-So.)
OR Trevion Cooley (5-10, 211, So.)
OR Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)
OR Tiyon Evans (5-11, 210, Jr.)
Left Tackle
Trevor Reid (6-5, 307, Sr.)
Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, So.)
Left Guard
Caleb Chandler (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)
Luke Kandra (6-4, 314, So.)
Center
Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-Jr.)
Austin Collins (6-3, 283, R-Fr.)
Right Guard
Adonis Boone (6-5, 295, Sr.)
Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-So.)
Right Tackle
Renato Brown (6-4, 317, R-So.)
Kobe Baynes (6-4, 293, R-Fr.)
Wide Receiver
Tyler Hudson (6-2, 197, Jr.)
Jaelin Carter (6-2, 208, Sr.)
Wide Receiver
Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 163, So.)
Braden Smith (5-10, 192, Sr.)
Wide Receiver
Dee Wiggins (6-3, 195, Jr.)
Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, Gr.)
Half Back
Marshon Ford (6-2, 240, R-Jr.)
Isaac Martin (6-1, 251, R-Sr.)
OR Duane Martin (6-2, 255, So.)
Tight End
Dez Melton (6-3, 240, R-So.)
Francis Sherman (6-3, 234, R-So.)
Defense
Defensive End
Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 265, So.)
Ramon Puryear (6-3, 268, R-So.)
Zach Edwards (6-3, 265, R-So.)
Nose Tackle
Dezmond Tell (6-1, 285, So.)
Jermayne Lole (6-2, 305, Sr.)
Caleb Banks (6-7, 303, R-Fr.)
Defensive End
YaYa Diaby (6-4, 270, Sr.)
Mason Reiger (6-4, 254, So.)
Ryheem Craig (6-3, 220, R-Fr.)
Outside Linebacker (CARD)
Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Sr.)
Kam Wilson (6-2, 228, R-Fr.)
Allen Smith (6-2, 230, R-So.)
Middle Linebacker
Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Sr.)
Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.)
Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 226, So.)
Middle Linebacker
MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 227, R-Sr.)
K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 221, Jr.)
Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 219, R-Fr.)
Outside Linebacker (DOG)
Ben Perry (6-2, 212, R-Fr.)
Marvin Dallas (6-1, 190, Sr.)
Cornerback
Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, Sr.)
Trey Franklin (5-10, 180, R-So.)
Quincy Riley (6-0, 181, Jr.)
Strong Safety
Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.)
M.J. Griffin (6-1, 210, So.)
D’Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 185, Fr.)
Jeremiah Caldwell (6-3, 175, Fr.)
Free Safety
Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 206, R-Sr.)
Nicario Harper (6-1, 205, Jr.)
Shavarick Williams (6-0, 185, So.)
Cornerback
Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 180, Jr.)
Rance Conner (5-10, 186, R-Fr.)
OR Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5-11, 182, So.)
Derrick Edwards III (5-10, 177, R-Fr.)
Special Teams
Placekicker
James Turner (6-0, 205, Jr.)
Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)
Kickoff Specialist
Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)
Long Snapper
Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 210, Sr.)
Holder
Brady Hodges (6-1, 198, So.)
Mark Vassett (6-4, 220, So.)
Punter
Mark Vassett (6-4, 220, So.)
Brady Hodges (6-1, 198, So.)
Kick Returner
Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)
Punt Returner
Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, Gr.)
Quick thoughts:
—It’s pretty obvious they weren’t going to toss the newcomers who didn’t go through spring practice into starting spots, which is understandable. That said, I’ll buy all of you a steak dinner if Jermayne Lole isn’t starting week one against Syracuse.
—James Turner is still listed as the starting placekicker, but I’ve heard Brock Travelstead is really pushing him for that spot.
—Love using Jawhar Jordan in the kick return game. His speed and overall play at RB was one of the most pleasant surprises of the last month of the 2021 season.
—It’s still not quite where it needs to be, but recognizing the second and third names in the trenches on both sides of the ball is a nice testament to the line depth that’s being built.
—Let Vassett punt Aussie style this year.
—Beat Syracuse.
