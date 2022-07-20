Louisville football unveils first depth chart for 2022

With the release of Louisville’s 2022 football media guide, we now get an opportunity to take our first official gander at the Cards’ depth chart going into the season.

Obviously a ton of this is subject to change after fall camp, but I’ve gotta say, our guy Keith Wynne pretty much nailed this in his prediction posts back in Mary.

Offense

Quarterback

Malik Cunningham (6-1, 190, R-Sr.)

Evan Conley (6-2, 212, Jr.)

Brock Domann (6-2, 227, Jr.)

Running Back

Jalen Mitchell (5-10, 214, R-So.)

OR Trevion Cooley (5-10, 211, So.)

OR Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)

OR Tiyon Evans (5-11, 210, Jr.)

Left Tackle

Trevor Reid (6-5, 307, Sr.)

Michael Gonzalez (6-4, 305, So.)

Left Guard

Caleb Chandler (6-4, 300, R-Sr.)

Luke Kandra (6-4, 314, So.)

Center

Bryan Hudson (6-4, 310, R-Jr.)

Austin Collins (6-3, 283, R-Fr.)

Right Guard

Adonis Boone (6-5, 295, Sr.)

Joshua Black (6-2, 294, R-So.)

Right Tackle

Renato Brown (6-4, 317, R-So.)

Kobe Baynes (6-4, 293, R-Fr.)

Wide Receiver

Tyler Hudson (6-2, 197, Jr.)

Jaelin Carter (6-2, 208, Sr.)

Wide Receiver

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (5-10, 163, So.)

Braden Smith (5-10, 192, Sr.)

Wide Receiver

Dee Wiggins (6-3, 195, Jr.)

Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, Gr.)

Half Back

Marshon Ford (6-2, 240, R-Jr.)

Isaac Martin (6-1, 251, R-Sr.)

OR Duane Martin (6-2, 255, So.)

Tight End

Dez Melton (6-3, 240, R-So.)

Francis Sherman (6-3, 234, R-So.)

Defense

Defensive End

Ashton Gillotte (6-2, 265, So.)

Ramon Puryear (6-3, 268, R-So.)

Zach Edwards (6-3, 265, R-So.)

Nose Tackle

Dezmond Tell (6-1, 285, So.)

Jermayne Lole (6-2, 305, Sr.)

Caleb Banks (6-7, 303, R-Fr.)

Defensive End

YaYa Diaby (6-4, 270, Sr.)

Mason Reiger (6-4, 254, So.)

Ryheem Craig (6-3, 220, R-Fr.)

Outside Linebacker (CARD)

Yasir Abdullah (6-1, 235, Sr.)

Kam Wilson (6-2, 228, R-Fr.)

Allen Smith (6-2, 230, R-So.)

Middle Linebacker

Monty Montgomery (5-11, 220, R-Sr.)

Dorian Jones (6-0, 235, R-So.)

Jaylin Alderman (6-1, 226, So.)

Middle Linebacker

MoMo Sanogo (6-1, 227, R-Sr.)

K.J. Cloyd (6-2, 221, Jr.)

Jackson Hamilton (6-0, 219, R-Fr.)

Outside Linebacker (DOG)

Ben Perry (6-2, 212, R-Fr.)

Marvin Dallas (6-1, 190, Sr.)

Cornerback

Chandler Jones (5-10, 186, Sr.)

Trey Franklin (5-10, 180, R-So.)

Quincy Riley (6-0, 181, Jr.)

Strong Safety

Josh Minkins (6-2, 196, So.)

M.J. Griffin (6-1, 210, So.)

D’Angelo Hutchinson (6-3, 185, Fr.)

Jeremiah Caldwell (6-3, 175, Fr.)

Free Safety

Kenderick Duncan (6-3, 206, R-Sr.)

Nicario Harper (6-1, 205, Jr.)

Shavarick Williams (6-0, 185, So.)

Cornerback

Kei’Trel Clark (5-10, 180, Jr.)

Rance Conner (5-10, 186, R-Fr.)

OR Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (5-11, 182, So.)

Derrick Edwards III (5-10, 177, R-Fr.)

Special Teams

Placekicker

James Turner (6-0, 205, Jr.)

Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)

Kickoff Specialist

Brock Travelstead (6-1, 203, So.)

Long Snapper

Drew Brenowitz (5-10, 210, Sr.)

Holder

Brady Hodges (6-1, 198, So.)

Mark Vassett (6-4, 220, So.)

Punter

Mark Vassett (6-4, 220, So.)

Brady Hodges (6-1, 198, So.)

Kick Returner

Jawhar Jordan (5-10, 180, R-So.)

Punt Returner

Josh Johnson (5-11, 187, Gr.)

Quick thoughts:

—It’s pretty obvious they weren’t going to toss the newcomers who didn’t go through spring practice into starting spots, which is understandable. That said, I’ll buy all of you a steak dinner if Jermayne Lole isn’t starting week one against Syracuse.

—James Turner is still listed as the starting placekicker, but I’ve heard Brock Travelstead is really pushing him for that spot.

—Love using Jawhar Jordan in the kick return game. His speed and overall play at RB was one of the most pleasant surprises of the last month of the 2021 season.

—It’s still not quite where it needs to be, but recognizing the second and third names in the trenches on both sides of the ball is a nice testament to the line depth that’s being built.

—Let Vassett punt Aussie style this year.

—Beat Syracuse.