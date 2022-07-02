The Cardinal Countdown: 63 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Max spent last year playing for ‘Williston Northhampton School’ up in Massachusetts before signing with the Cards last December. Max started his journey over in Canada ‘eh where rumor is that he was just to physical and violent with his hands to be considered a Canadian citizen. Take a peek at the film below and you’ll see why he was extradited….

I’m joking of course, Max actually left Canada to come to the states so he could play football and get a more American name like ‘Max’ instead of “Maxime-Olivier Cabana” as they referred to him back in Quebec. Things are already looking up, Max!

2022 Season Outlook: When Max signed he was listed at 6-5/275lb and per the recent roster update Max is now floating at 6-6/292lb, adding a 20 piece and a full inch to his frame. Max was undervalued a bit out of high school making his way to the states late in his career and due to Covid travel restrictions. I think Louisville got a great find in Cabana, and he is another one who will be all up in the mix for this next wave of lineman I’m getting really excited about. If Max gets reps this year I would anticipate them to be either situational or out of necessity due to the depth in front of him. Max played a bit of tackle and guard in high school so he may offer some flexibility in the future if needed. Looking forward to watching this young man develop into something special in seasons to come and add a touch of “Louavul” to his Canadian and Massachusetts accents. Kid is gonna be a linguistic mess.

Sweet Tweet:

While impressive, this is very reminiscent of me pushing my haus 2 year old up the hill in our neighborhood in his stroller. #ThiccBoySummer