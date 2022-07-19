2021-22 LCPT Quarterfinals: The Letter vs. Hot Hot

An especially Chron quarterfinal.

THE LETTER

RAP SHEET:

—Letter sent by supporters of Tom Jurich which was unnecessarily distributed to members of the media following U of L naming Josh Heird as its permanent athletic director.

—Letter contained a number of grammatical errors including in the very first word of the letter, its spelling of interim president Lori Gonzalez’s last name, and its use of the non-word “shouldoria.”

—Letter was widely criticized by Louisville fans, even long-time supporters of Jurich, as unnecessarily divisive and harmful.

vs.

HOT HOT

RAP SHEET:

—Nominated for this tournament every year by Scott King.

—Hasn’t done a tweetcap in like five years.

—Didn’t have the stones to keep the word “sex” in his user name.

—Where is he even living now anyway?

The poll on the final quarterfinal closes in 24 hours.