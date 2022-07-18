The Cardinal Countdown: 47 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Paar walked on to the Cards squad last year out of CAL here in Louisville where he not only played both sides of the ball on the gridiron but also played a little hoops for the Centurions as well. Paar finished 2020 with 17 grabs for 316 yards and three tuddys. William didn’t see any action last year for the Cards.

2022 Season Outlook: We’ve discussed tight ends a bit here on this countdown in ’22 and my gut says Paar is more of a ‘Y’ type guy than someone they would throw at the ‘H’. He has good hands and decent speed in the open field where he could make some plays if given some reps. I don’t expect to see him a lot but he may sneak into some games late this year and get some opportunities to create some highlights.

Sweet Tweet:

Love how I can watch every MLB team but the reds with MLB pass. MLB really hates their fans — William Paar (@william_paar) April 14, 2022

MLB Pass is doing you a favor, boss. Send them a thank you note and then pray for new ownership.