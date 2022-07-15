The Cardinal Countdown: 50 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: LaNier joined the Cards last season as a walk-on coming from Jireh Prep over in North Carolina. LaNier didn’t see any game action last year but had the opportunity to compete on the practice squad and suit up for a few contests in 2021. My one question for LaNier and for UofL is…where is my pronunciation guide? They threw one on Kobe Baynes like we don’t know how to pronounce “Kobe” (shoot paper ball at trashcan) but can’t get one here? My assumption is that Yirayah is “Ya-RYE-uh” but someone can correct me if I’m wrong.

2022 Season Outlook: While I don’t anticipate Yirayah getting a good amount of live action reps in 2022 the walk-on should have an opportunity to help fill some holes from the departures of Peterson, Kinnaird, Turner, Dorsey, etc along the line. Best of luck to LaNier this year, and congratulations on my man marking the hallway point on the countdown. Big honor, Yirayah. You can celebrate, but keep it respectful. This countdown is built on the shoulders of a “no-nonsense mentality”.

Sweet Tweet:

If you put this on a green screen and removed the pads, and the bars from the video….this would look absolutely ridiculous, and would be incredibly hysterical. You ever think other countries without football see some of these training videos and wonder “what in the heck are they doing over there in America?” Never mind, don’t answer that.