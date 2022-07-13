2021-22 LCPT Quarterfinals: Chris Mack vs. Nick Saban

It’s a coaching showdown in our third quarterfinal.

CHRIS MACK

RAP SHEET:

—Got himself suspended for the first month of the 2021-22 season due to his handling of the Dino Gaudio “situation.”

—Withheld a portion of the “Gaudio Audio” from the FBI for a day because it made him look bad.

—His first home game back on the sidelines in 2021-22 was the Night DePaul Day Died.

—Had a 6-8 record as Louisville’s head coach before negotiating a “mutual parting of ways” with the university on Jan. 26.

vs.

NICK SABAN

RAP SHEET:

—Very clearly tampered to land Louisville WR transfer Tyler Harrell then lied about tampering to land Louisville transfer WR Tyler Harrell.

—Complained incessantly about NIL and the direction of college football.

—Had the audacity to claim that college football has “always had parity” and was worried about losing that parity despite the fact that Alabama has dominated the sport — which very obviously has far less parity than any other major American sport — for over a decade.

The polls close in 24 hours.