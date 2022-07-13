Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville’s representatives at next week’s ACC Kickoff will be QB Malik Cunningham, LB Yasir Abdullah and OG Caleb Chandler.

—It’s a couple of days old at this point, but have you heard about the latest U of L lawsuit? Wherever you go ...

—The Utah Jazz are now reportedly open to entertaining trade offers for Donovan Mitchell. The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat are the two names most likely to come up in the days/weeks ahead.

—Here are SportBetting.ag’s odds for Mitchell’s next home (if, in fact, he is traded):

—The latest positional series preview from Louisville Report focuses on the Cardinal safeties.

—Pierce Clarkson has been named a Polynesian Bowl All-Star and is haded to Hawaii.

—Kaleb Glenn was a standout at the Nike EYBL event in Kansas City last weekend.

Glenn hit just 7 of 19 three-point field goals in six games for his Indy Heat team, but it didn’t matter because he was doing it in so many other ways for his team. Glenn ended the event with 80 points, 41 rebounds, 11 assists, five blocked shots, and four steals. “He’s got a motor that just doesn’t quit,” 247Sports national analyst Eric Bossi said. “He’s just steady and reliable.” Glenn, who is transferring from Louisville Male High School to LaLumiere School in LaPorte, Ind., for his senior season, was ready to go from the tip in the event that featured the top talent from all over the country. In the first game against MoKan Elite, Glenn only took six shots and had five points, but he had four rebounds, and made a late-game assist and steal that led to points in the 64-56 loss. U of L coach Kenny Payne watched Glenn in every game during the weekend and had to like what he saw from Glenn. The small forward prospect was virtually unstoppable when posting up other wings on the block, and when guarded by a big man would take them off the bounce to the basket.

—Tim Sullivan writes about the success of women’s sports at U of L despite (you knew it was coming) the school’s “Title IX shortcomings.”

—The Louisville women’s basketball team will take on Ohio State in this year’s ACC-Big 10 Challenge.

—U of L softball’s Taylor Roby is returning for one more season as a Cardinal.

—Carlik Jones lit it up last night for the Bulls.

100% shooting for @CarlikJones in the win!



17 pts | 7-7 FG | 2-2 3FG | 5 ast pic.twitter.com/o0joWeaitJ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) July 13, 2022

Jones’ best highlight of the night may have come at the expense of former backcourt mate David Johnson, but it was all love after the game.

—SMU is “internally optimistic” about this latest helping of conference realignment and believes it has a shot at the ACC. I understand that everyone needs to be their own best advocate at times like these, but ... there’s a limit.

—State of Louisville has a midseason review of Racing Louisville’s campaign.

—The Athetic has a fresh retrospective on “WakeyLeaks,” because who isn’t sick of hearing about that yet?

—The Frazier History Museum has a “Rivalries” exhibit coming later this year and wants to know if you have anything amazing that deserves to be included.

—U of L OL recruit Raymond Pulido will not play for St. John Bosco this season as previously planned, and is now planning on visiting three other schools before committing. He says Louisville and Alabama are the two schools recruiting him the hardest.

—Congrats to Indiana head coach Mike Woodson on his amazing lawn. Cut down some nets, Hoosiers.

—This doesn’t look particularly stellar for the ACC:

I reworked all of the conference payout projections from Navigate's 3/22 report by moving USC/UCLA's projected $$ from the PAC12 to the B1G starting in '24.



-B1G would surpass SEC

-ACC/Big12 about 50% of "Big2"

-PAC12 would be $20M+ behind Big12 & ACChttps://t.co/B6jenz2djk pic.twitter.com/wlGyGTji9N — Jeffrey Fuller (@jjfuller72) July 13, 2022

—Jabari Smith says (video) he grew up dreaming of playing for Kentucky after watching guys like De’Aron Fox and Malik Monk, which is your daily reminder that we’re all 100-years-old. He says he soured on the Wildcats because they entered the game too late in his recruitment. Timing matters.

—Could ESPN and the ACC rework their current TV deal? UNC’s chancellor believes so (video).

—Louisville’s Lance Taylor makes ESPN’s list of 45 minority assistant coaches who could become head coaches one day.

Lance Taylor, Louisville offensive coordinator Age: 40 Taylor landed his first coordinator opportunity after stints at Notre Dame, Stanford and the Carolina Panthers. He coached Christian McCaffery during a record-setting 2015 season at Stanford, and had a nice stretch with Kyren Williams and other Notre Dame running backs. Louisville coach Scott Satterfield will call plays, but Taylor can enhance his profile at U of L. “He’s a fast riser who will end up on somebody’s head-coaching list this coming season,” a Power 5 coach said.

—Former Louisville safety Brandon Sharp has been added to Jeff Brohm’s staff at Purdue.

—Five-star guard Jamari “Jiggy” Phillips (2024) continues to speak highly of Kenny Payne.

—On3 ranks the top 25 FBS coaches for the upcoming college football season.

—When there’s ice cream on the line, Josh Pastner does not miss.

—Via Jon Rothstein, the Louisville men’s basketball team will host Wright State as part of its non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Raiders were a surprise winner of the Horizon League tournament and then beat Bryant in the NCAA tournament First Four before having their season ended by top-seeded Arizona.

—Louisville signee pitcher Jacob Miller has been invited to attend the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday, which does not bode well for Dan McDonnell’s chances of getting him in a Cardinal uniform.

—Cardinal safety MJ Griffin is one of “10 less-hyped ACC transfers” you should know for the 2022 season.

Louisville S M.J. Griffin The particulars: Transfer from Temple The buzz: Louisville brought in six players from the transfer portal to bolster a shaky secondary, and M.J. Griffin should help this season and in the future. Griffin started down the stretch last season as a redshirt freshman and was the Owls’ second-leading tackler with 65. He added three tackles for loss and four pass breakups. He should compete with Duke transfer Jalen Alexander for one starting spot. Holdover Kenderick Duncan looks to have one starting spot nailed down; he transferred from Georgia Southern before last season.

—The Clemson Insider previews the 2022 Louisville football team.

—Jason Asemota, a 5-star prospect from the 2024 class and a former teammate of Louisville freshman Kamari Lands, expects Lands to be a star at U of L.

—A moment that will live in Louisville lore for centuries to come.

TOPGOLF UPDATE ⛳ The parking lot and poles for the nets are up! Signs of progress out near Oxmoor Mall. Topgolf reps say they expect the Louisville facility to be open "toward the end of the year." pic.twitter.com/SCcGFeCj4J — WLKY (@WLKY) July 12, 2022

—Mike James is dunking.

—Kenny Payne has offered 4-star small forward Curtis Williams Jr. from the 2023 class.

—Rick Bozich writes about Will Smith’s All-Star Game snub.

—Seems good.

—The Jeffersontown Craft Beer Festival returns on Saturday.

—The biggest supermoon of the year will be over Louisville this week. Here’s when to look up.

—Sometimes the car thing works in recruiting. Sometimes it doesn’t.

Let’s not forget the Bentley pull up that didn’t work either. I know it didn’t work because I was there. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/w3VPSOUzBu — Corie Church (@CStyle239) July 11, 2022

—The Louisville Bats gave up 15 hits in an 11-2 loss Tuesday night that snapped their three-game winning streak.

—The Crunch Zone has a 4-year stat review for Louisville football.

