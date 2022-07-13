The Cardinal Countdown: 52 Days Until Kickoff

52 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

There is currently a tie atop the leader board for longest Cardinal field goal inside the friendly confines of Cardinal Stadium. Both Chris Philpott and Nate Smith (Go Ridge!) have banged through 52 yarders with the bird head under their golden toes. James Turner and Travelstead both have the leg to break that record, but here is hoping they’re kicking plenty more extra points instead of field goals this year.