The Cardinal Countdown: 53 Days Until Kickoff

By CardinalStrong
NCAA FOOTBALL: SEP 01 Miami at Louisville Photo by Jim Owens/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

53 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

Next time you want to lose your mind and call into your favorite local sports radio spot over a couple turnovers, just remember, you could have been watching the 1984 Louisville football team. The Cards set a single season record with 53 turnovers (39 INTs and 14 fumbles) on their way to a 2-9 season, doubling anything we’ve seen in recent memory in that category. We can strive for greatness, but let us not forget just how rough the program was not that long ago. Some good ADs, good coaches, and most importantly good players, like the ones on this very countdown, have brought the program to new heights, and will hopefully continue to do so.

2007 FedEx Orange Bowl: Louisville v Wake Forest Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images

