The Cardinal Countdown: 54 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Banks saw limited action in 2021, getting a few reps in the ‘Orange Juice Bowl’ when the Cards crushed Syracuse 41-3. With that restricted PT Banks kept his redshirt and still has four full seasons of eligibility left, which could be huge (pun intended) for the 6-7/300 lineman moving forward. For those who may not recall, Banks was a late add in the 2021 class coming over from an Arizona State commitment, and was also being pursued by Tennessee, Michigan, and others. Banks played both sides of the ball in high school, but the Cards always planned to have him on defense due to some depth concerns. That’s where he is targeted to get reps in 2022.

2022 Season Outlook: With the departure of Malik Clark in the middle many assumed Dez Tell will be the penciled in starter at the uber-significant position of nose tackle. I’ve already voiced my concerns/frustrations at this position in seasons past on this countdown, but I think Banks is the bright spot of the future at this position. The addition of Jermayne Lole is a big piece to how this role plays out in seasons to come but Banks will be in the mix for sure. While Tell and maybe even Tawfiq gets some reps this year as well, my money is on Banks being the man in the middle heading into the ’23 season. While I liked what I saw last summer on his high school film it was a bit reminiscent of that old Tacko Fall video from his high school days….

His college career is over but never forget that Tacko Fall gave us one of the best vines ever pic.twitter.com/ajG8ofxaT0 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 24, 2019

Banks was just rag-dolling kids in the trenches, and while entertaining and impressive, he knows he can’t do that at this level. Adding close to 50lb since leaving high school Banks knows he has a shot to be a special player down front if he can keep his agility and speed adding that additional weight. I hope my prediction is right and we see Banks become an impact player sooner than later.

Sweet Tweet:

Players tweeting out “football program generated photos” may be a minor thing to many, but for me it’s a clear indication we are on the verge of roster updates, promotional material, and media guides coming very, very, soon. Prepare your family, friends, and coworkers because it’s getting to be about that time folks. #Offszn