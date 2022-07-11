Madden Sanker Commits to Louisville Football

The good news keeps coming. Louisville got a commitment from another highly-rated and highly-recruited prospect in Madden Sanker. The 108th ranked overall prospect and 4th ranked interior offensive lineman in the country has been a long-time target for the staff with his offer coming during the summer of 2021. Sanker took official visits to Miami, Michigan State, and Arkansas. Sanker also listed Georgia in his final five and took unofficial visits to his hometown school.

Louisville is losing a lot of experience on the offensive line, so grabbing Sanker as a guy who could potentially start is big. At the very least he provides depth and competition from the minute he steps n campus. At 6-4/305, Sanker has great size for a guard or center and he plays with the type of nasty streak coaches dream about. While he doesn’t have very great length, he has repeatedly shown that he has outstanding quickness and footwork. Sanker’s technique shines through repeatedly in his highlights as well as during the camp circuits this spring.

One thing that should be pointed out about Sanker is that he has a similar type of personality as Pierce Clarkson and people tend to gravitate toward him. He has a big social media presence and he is a very outgoing kid who will no doubt work to recruit others to join this class. He is also the type of kid that will help hold the class together. With the ties of the California commits, UofL needs the core of this class to gel so that they can get them to sign on the dotted line. I think getting a guy like Sanker will only help them solidify this impressive class.