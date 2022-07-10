The Cardinal Countdown: 55 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: I could probably write a couple paragraphs on Chandlers performance last season but I think this blurb pretty well sums it up....Played in and started all thirteen games of 2021, was graded by PFF as the highest rated OL in the ACC, named a PFF All-American, and was named a First Team All-ACC selection. So yeah, 2021 was a pretty solid for Chandler, and his decision to return to school for his senior season took the offensive line from good, to really good in one Instagram post.

2022 Season Outlook: Chandler is looking to transition from an All-ACC type selection to All-American type selection across the board. Many of the preseason watch lists have already pegged Chandler with that level of expectation for what we hope to see in 2022 and I’m sure his personal expectations are no different. Getting to play beside Becton for a season Chandler was a bit overshadowed in what I considered an incredible start to his journey. Since that time he has continued to grow and showcase his development even as the staff changes around him occurred. Chandler is big, physical, but most importantly has great football IQ up front and knows how to make plays even outside the scope of his assignment. I try and keep the hyperbole to a reasonable level but I think Chandler has a legit shot to not only be a first round NFL selection, but play his way into being a Top 15-20 pick in the draft. Incredible talent, and very excited he decided to run it back one more time in pursuit of a championship.

Sweet Tweet:

Let’s not get it twisted, yea I’m hot but the mission is still the mission. Louisville Cardinals ACC champions! This city deserves it #L1C4 — Caleb Chandler (@DatBoyCC) March 1, 2022

Chandler didn’t sugarcoat his frustration with Coach Bicknell leaving to take the same job at North Carolina after talking to him about retuning to Louisville, but he followed it up with this tweet that reinforced his decision to stay…to not only get better but to push for an ACC Championship. I think many outside of the program and the fanbase may feel that is not an achievable goal in 2022, but don’t tell the guys in the locker room that. How many at the beginning of last season had a Pitt/Wake battle playing out for a title? Let’s roll the ball out and surprise some folks.