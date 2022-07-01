The Cardinal Countdown: 64 Days Until Kickoff

64 Days: Welcome to July!

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

From the years of ‘64 to ’67 young Andy Williams returned kickoffs for the Cardinals, and was pretty dang good at it. In fact, Williams still holds the career kickoff return average record at 26.9yd/ret. In years past Hassan Hall has absolutely been the man taking on the bulk of that job description, but it would take an absolutely incredible year to beat the record by Williams. Hassan is currently sitting on a 24.45yd/ret average for his career so he would need to be around 37 or 38yd/ret in 2022 to break the record. I think Andy is safe for another year.