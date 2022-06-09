OT7 Tournament in Vegas Features Louisville Football Flavor

Louisville is set to host over twenty highly-rated official visitors next weekend for a recruiting weekend that has been in the works for months. But, before that weekend comes together, a number of current commits will descend on Las Vegas for the OT7 seven-on-seven tournament starting today. The tournament is part of Overtime Elite which had been focused on basketball alone until now. Cam Newton is an investor and advisor in the project.

It’s been an ongoing joke that Pierce Clarkson is the recruiting coordinator for Louisville but this weekend he will truly be in a position to help add to this class. Clarkson has said that he has really just been pushing for guys to come and visit Louisville for themselves but he will have a team of players to help sell the program with him.

UofL has been aggressive this recruiting cycle for wide receivers and secondary players, and they’ve had a good number of players visit campus already. A good amount of those players will be in Vegas this weekend to compete and for four days, I’d imagine they will hear from the current UofL commits. Below is a look at some of the UofL targets who will be on-site for the tournament.

Premiere LA

Pierce Clarkson will lead a team that features multiple UofL commits. DeAndre Moore, Jahlil McClain, and Jamari Johnson will be some of the top targets on the offensive side of the ball while 2024 safety target Peyton Woodyard will line up on defense.

It has been reported that five-star running back Rueben Owens will join the team as well and Owens hinted at this on his Instagram page. There are no official rosters that I’ve seen, so we all get to assume that the reporting is correct.

This puts two of Louisville’s top recruits on the same team with their top target for a four-day trip that will allow them to set a foundation for their official visit next weekend. Owens has picked up three FutureCast predictions on Rivals to pick Louisville and there is legit buzz that UofL is an option for him. We’ll wait and see but two straight weekends around a bunch of Louisville commits won’t hurt.

Miami Immortals

Louisville has added to its recruiting department over the last few months and those additions have major ties to Florida. The hires are already paying off as UofL had a trio of Miami Northwestern players in for an unofficial visit last weekend. Andy Jean, Stanquan Clark, and Adam Moore are all talented recruits that Louisville will be working hard to land.

Clark has made it known that UofL has a strong chance to get an official visit in the fall. The linebacker has enough size to play inside for Louisville which is a spot they are looking to fill in this class. UofL will be taking a handful of wide receivers in this class and Jean is likely high on their board. He has offers from UGA, Alabama, Texas A&M, Florida, and Miami so UofL could use some help from the current commits.

South Florida Express

I haven’t been able to confirm if he will be in Vegas but current Louisville commit, Rayquan Adkins has played for SFE in the past. The team is absolutely loaded with talent and these rosters are pretty fluid, so it’s possible that he won’t be on the team.

A guy to keep an eye on here is Nathaniel Joseph. The current Clemson commit is a player I think UofL could look to get in on. The four-star wide receiver from Miami is lightning quick and a big-play machine in the slot.

Sound Mind Sound Body

Safety commit Jayden Davis will reportedly play for SMSB this weekend. Davis was one of the first players to join the class and he has been pursued by Miami as well as some other schools. 2024 safety target, Jacob Oden will also suit up for SMSB. Odom visited campus during the fall and trains with 2022 signee, Jeremiah Caldwell.

Trillion Ballers

While I think the ship has sailed here, Johntay Cook will be playing for this Texas-based squad. Cook has shifted on his finalists and official visits recently so there’s a chance UofL jump back into the mix. Clarkson recently said in an interview that Cook would be joining him next weekend for the big official visit weekend. We shall see.

As for matchups, Premium LA matches up with Trillion Ballers on Friday. If Cook needs pressure to make a visit to UofL next weekend, he will get 5 players in his ear telling him to do so.

Jayden Davis will get to face off against his future teammates on Saturday night when his team goes up against Premium LA. SFE will go up against Miami Immortals on Saturday as well. Both teams have players with some UofL interests. An interesting note is that Premium LA is scheduled to play on the same field directly after this game. I doubt Clarkson passes on the opportunity to bend some ears.