The Cardinal Countdown: 86 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: The Murray State transfer was limited in game action in 2021 appearing in only two contests (Cuse, Air Force) but he did snag a catch for nine yards against the fighter pilots of the gridiron. The challenge for Downing was a packed wideout room last year that had a good amount of weapons to use across all situations and him coming in a bit behind the other guys in terms of learning the playbook and Satts offense.

2022 Season Outlook: The bad news for the Cards with the departure of Watkins, Harrell, and Marshall is good news for a guy like Elijah looking to find a role. Downing has the size to make some plays on the outside and showed some flashes at Murray were his stats weren’t jumping off the page but he was a solid prospect with potential. The local young man will look to slide in on the outside but my gut says Dee Wiggins and T-Huddy will get the bulk of the reps. With some depletion in the room I think we see Downing make some plays in 2022. I don’t expect him to be a starter but a nice piece of a group that needs some younger guys to take that next step.

Sweet Tweet:

The current Head Coach of the Ballard Bruins here in Louisville swung by practice back in March and got to grab a pic who four current Cardinal athletes who also happen to be former Ballard athletes. (L to R: Isaiah Downing, Elijah Downing, Coach Morton, Josh Minkins, Marshon Ford). Always love to see the local guys excel in the program.