Dates, times set for Louisville-Texas A&M Super Regional

With the eight Super Regional matchups now set for this weekend, the NCAA has announced the dates, start times and TV assignments for each series.

Here’s what we’re working with when it comes to No. 12 Louisville vs. No. 5 Texas A&M:

Friday, June 10

Start Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Television: ESPNU

Saturday, June 11

Start Time: 3 p.m. ET

Television: ESPN2

Sunday, June 12 (if necessary)

Start Time: TBD

Television: TBD

If you’re wanting to make the trip to College Station, ticket information can be found here.

And as far as the weather is concerned ... it is going to be beyond toasty, especially for that afternoon game on Saturday.

College Station is going to be a tad warm this weekend for the Super Regional. pic.twitter.com/kX9PtiG65p — Andrew Chernoff - WLKY (@ADChernoff) June 7, 2022

Let’s win two.