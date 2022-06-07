Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Here’s the WDRB recap of all the excitement at Jim Patterson Stadium.

—You can check out what Dan McDonnell and the U of L players had to say after yesterday’s thrilling win here.

—As always, Sean Moth is the best.

CARDS ARE SUPER!!!!

If you missed our guy @CardsPA EPIC call of "Slam" Blasterman's bomb earlier today over on @939TheVille

it sounded a little something like this.... pic.twitter.com/EWw8arP5l7 — Nicholas Valvano (@NickyVESPN) June 6, 2022

Legend.

—Eight U of L football players have been named to Athlon’s preseason All-ACC team.

—Your All-Regional Team:

P: Tate Kuehner, Louisville

P: Riley Phillips, Louisville

P: Cameron Weston (Michigan)

C: Jimmy Obertop, Michigan

1B: Brennan Milone, Oregon

2B: Logan Beard, Louisville

SS: Christian Knapczyk, Louisville

3B: Ben Metzinger, Louisville

OF: Cameron Masterman, Louisville

OF: Levi Usher, Louisville

OF: Joe Stewart, Michigan

DH: Jack Payton, Louisville

Most Outstanding Player: Cameron Masterman, Louisville

—After eight seasons on the job, Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder has resigned. The move has left Donovan Mitchell’s future in Salt Lake City “unsettled.”

—Three Rivals writers have now predicted that Rueben Owens, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the class of 2023, will pop for Louisville.

—Class of 2024 hoops star Karter Knox talks about his recent offer from Louisville.

The recruitment process is only just beginning for Karter Knox, who as of last week, had received three offers — Illinois, Arizona State, and Boise State. However, a few days ago, Knox received his latest scholarship from none other than newly-hired head coach Kenny Payne and the Louisville Cardinals. Knox will be the first to admit he’s not very familiar with the ‘Cards just yet. “No, not really,” Knox said when asked if he knows much about the program. “Louisville is kind of new to me.” But as you might expect, he is familiar with the new head man, Kenny Payne. During his tenure at Kentucky under John Calipari, Payne recruited Karter’s oldest brother, Kevin, to Lexington. The Wildcats beat out Duke to land the highly touted prospect. “When I was a kid, I used to look up to him and he would always treat me well,” Karter said of Kenny Payne. “We would treat each other like family. He was close with Kevin (Knox) so he was close with me. (Kenny Payne) is a good coach and a good person, a hardworking coach. I’m really glad to see him with the head coaching job.”

—Isiaih Mosley, perhaps the most highly sought-after hoops transfer remaining in the portal, committed to Missouri on Monday.

—Four-star WR Noble Johnson has a lot of interest in Louisville.

—This tweet made me five times happier that we won the way we did.

Call on the field is upheld. Safe. Sure looks like Burton tagged the left hand before dragging it across the body.



Our program prepares for these circumstances: GOOD — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) June 6, 2022

There is no athletic program or university with more undeserved arrogance than Michigan.

GOOD.

—The latest episode of the From the Pink Seats podcast is here.

—Draftkings has set the over/under win total for the 2022 Louisville football season at 6.5. Brad Crawford of 247 Sports says take the under.

LOUISVILLE CARDINALS DraftKings Sportsbook projected win total: 6.5 The pick: Under; Louisville faces several pivotal home games this season that will make or break this team’s shot at bowl eligibility or even a shot at landing in the upper-tier of the Atlantic Division. Florida State, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and NC State all must travel to Cardinal Stadium to battle this Malik Cunningham-led team and it’s hard to image all four heading back home with victories. The final three weeks of the season for the Cardinals are popcorn-ready matchups against Clemson, NC State and Kentucky. Scott Satterfield’s team won’t be favored in any of those games. Cunningham makes them team dangerous against all the ranked opponents on the schedule.

—U of L baseball has landed a commitment from class of 2025 pitcher Joe Olson from Illinois.

—All of Dan McDonnell’s class of 2022 signees from the state of Kentucky were named All-State. Future Cardinal Patrick Forbes from Bowling Green was named the state’s Mr. Baseball.

—Dana’s still ballin’.

DANA EVANS FROM HALF COURT pic.twitter.com/DQ6fGZqKz7 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 5, 2022

—Kenny Payne has offered 4-star power forward Milan Momcilovic from the class of 2023.

—After being heavily pursued by Chris Mack, Louisville commit Kaleb Glenn and recruit Lawrent Rice talk about how they’ve been able to build a new relationship with Kenny Payne.

—Lexington Frederick Douglass defensive lineman Jamarrion Harkless has committed to Illinois. Harkless had been scheduled to visit U of L later this month.

—Myisha still rules.

—Former Louisville walk-on Michael “Dark Slime” Baffour has been named the new boys basketball head coach at North Hardin.

—The eight Super Regional series are set for this weekend.

—If the actual point spreads for these Louisville games look like this, I’d imagine we’d have a pretty successful 2022 season.

—U of L has offered class of 2025 tight end Emaree Winston.

—The Cards have made a strong impression on Miami Northwestern wide receiver Andy Jean.

—Savvy move from Scheyer here.

Source: Duke’s Jon Scheyer is hiring former Nike executive Rachel Baker as the program’s General Manager.



Baker spent several years at Nike leading its Elite Youth Basketball event strategy as well as its WNBA and NBA athlete integration and Kevin Durant’s signature business. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) June 7, 2022

I’ve been saying this on the radio, but as long as we’re allowed to essentially make up positions for our basketball staff, I say we just keep going.

Jack Harlow: Director of Entertainment Relations

Roy Williams: ACC Country Liaison

Jay Wright: Northeastern Diplomat

Phil Knight: Sergeant at Arms

DaJuan Wagner: Special Assistant to Milt Wagner (hybrid role)

Whatever. Hire everyone.

—Kyle Doctor has created an excel project that ranks every Louisville-Kentucky football game in order of most exciting to least exciting.

—I still don’t know why we scheduled these dudes.

Every coach in the history of James Madison football had a winning record there. It’s been 20 years since the Dukes last had a losing season.



They finished top 3 in the FCS in five of the last six years.



It’s time for the challenge of FBS: https://t.co/UVkvCIlv2L pic.twitter.com/0A8xwQovhM — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) June 7, 2022

—U of L RB recruit Rueben Owens is now the No. 20 overall player in the class of 2023 according to Rivals.

Other rankings of note:

WR commit Deandre Moore is up 46 spots to No. 74.

OL recruit Madden Sanker is up two spots to No. 95.

And QB commit Pierce Clarkson up 12 spots to No. 98.

—ESPN’s Bill Connelly previews the upcoming ACC football season.

Let’s say either Florida State or Louisville makes a jump: Which is more trustworthy? It definitely looks odd when two teams that combined to go 11-14 last year — Scott Satterfield’s Louisville and Mike Norvell’s Florida State — are projected ahead of the 11-3 Deacs. Let’s walk through it. Louisville returns an offense that could be nearly as potent as Wake’s and a defense that, while not particularly impressive, doesn’t seem to have as low a floor as the Deacs’. FSU, meanwhile, has the experience to take a big step forward on defense and should boast quite a bit of explosiveness from an athletic if inconsistent offense. Belief in either of these programs, however, takes some obvious faith. Satterfield has gone just 18-19 with an average SP+ ranking of 50th over three seasons; Norvell, meanwhile, has gone 8-13 with an average ranking of 69th over two. The Seminoles’ defense took a step forward last season despite youth and returns all but three regulars, but two of those departures — ends Jermaine Johnson II and Keir Thomas — combined for 18.5 sacks among 29.5 tackles for loss. Can FCS transfer Jared Verse (9.5 sacks at Albany in 2021) provide immediate help while everyone else continues to improve? And can quarterback Jordan Travis, a delight with his legs, provide more consistency with his arm under new coordinator Alex Atkins? FSU ranked 99th in passing success rate last year, after all. To me, Louisville feels more likely to meet expectations. Quarterback Malik Cunningham (2,941 passing yards, 1,142 pre-sack rushing yards) is a joy to watch, and he has at least one genuine big-play threat in sophomore slot Ahmari Huggins-Bruce. Tennessee running back transfer Tiyon Evans could provide a boost in the backfield, too, and most of last year’s line returns. But after ranking 64th in defensive SP+, Satterfield is leaning heavily on transfers — six in the secondary alone, plus Arizona State tackle Jermayne Lole and Ole Miss linebacker MoMo Sanogo — to provide a boost. End Ashton Gillotte and linebacker Yasir Abdullah also are keepers, so maybe there’s enough firepower here. But it has been a while since the Cardinals fielded a particularly solid defense.

—Louisville Report has a full photo gallery from the weekend that was at Jim Patterson.

—Eight Cards are set to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

—Hope we stiff-arm these dudes like Lamar Jackson on Myles Garrett in the Music City Bowl.

Louisville with a fraudulent win, Michigan deserves to be playing in our super regional. Dylan Rock, the Mayor of Oxford, Chancellor of TCU, and keeper of peace in the universe will make Louisville pay for this — #5 Lost in the Schloss Barstool Texas A&M (@BarstoolTexasAM) June 6, 2022

—State of Louisville looks at the U of L baseball team’s unconventional postseason run.

—The Louisville Water Company said while working on a major construction project on Frankfort Avenue last month, crews removed a 7-foot-wide cast iron check valve dating back to the 1870s. It weighed nearly 15,000-pounds.

—Louisville baseball is ready to “reset the standard” during this weekend’s Super Regional.

—And finally, the Mike Rutherford Show will keep the celebration going from 3-6 this afternoon on 1450AM/96.1FM. You can stream the show here.