The Cardinal Countdown: 88 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Carter joined the Cards a couple years back after playing down at EKU for a few seasons and was looking to take his game to the next level. Carter appeared in three games last year in what I believe were a mix of special team’s reps and a few downs at wideout while battling some nagging injuries. He didn’t record a stat and I didn’t have the time to scan back through the tape to verify which was which (an internet sleuth with lots of free time can feel free to drop it in the comments as well) but we didn’t get to fee “full Jaelin” last year at all. While we didn’t see much on paper, I kept seeing Carter pop up in the hype videos during the year which I read between the lines as “this dude is pretty entertaining”.

2022 Season Outlook: While a prediction for a guy like Carter at this point in the offseason is pure speculation, I do honestly believe the senior wideout who is flirting with being the tallest receiver on the team and is the undisputed “heaviest” at 208lb will get some more live action reps than what we saw in 2021. As long as he stays healthy I think he has an outside shot at being a go-to guy in certain situations and will likely see time in place of either Dee Wiggins or Tyler Hudson out on the numbers. Go ahead and book mark this post so in September you can tell your buddy who that “88” is grabbing balls in clutch spots.

Sweet Tweet:

If you want it bad enough, you’ll find away to make it happen. — Jaelin Carter (@_JayyByrd) December 20, 2021

True story, I once was in desperate need of some wings and fries. I got three kids dressed, loaded in up in the car, pulled them all inside the restaurant, grabbed a carryout order and made it back home without a full on melt down….and the kids behaved themselves as well. #AnythingIsPossible