Louisville Takes Down Oregon, 8-5

In the first win-or-go-home game of the weekend, Louisville responded in a big way with their backs against the wall, facing the two-seeded Ducks.

Carson Liggett, Michael Prosecky, and Tate Kuehner held Oregon to 5 runs as they halted a late inning comeback effort by Oregon.

Liggett tossed the longest inning of his young career, giving up 2 runs in 4 innings of work. His outing could have gone even longer without an egregious balk call that wiped out a spectacular play by Levi Usher in center field.

It may not have counted, but he's still the best centerfielder in the country.



Prosecky, the Cardinals closer, gave up 3 runs in 3.1 innings before Kuehner came in to close the door.

Christian Knapczyk, who returned this weekend from an ankle injury nearly a month ago, led the Cards with 2 hits. After a play like this, I’d say the ankle is doing pretty well. Smooth as butter.

Cameron Masterman crushed his second home run of the weekend and seems to be seeing the ball awfully well after slumping towards the end of the season.

Dalton Rushing, who has been on a tear as of late, ripped his team leading, 22nd home run of the season.

Louisville will have to now beat Michigan twice in order to advance to the super regionals. The first game will begin at 4:16 on Sunday on ESPNU, with the if-necessary game to be played on Monday at 6.

With tired bullpens and lack of pitching depth for both the Cards and Wolverines, we could be in for a wild ride. There should be no lack of runs tonight (and tomorrow).

