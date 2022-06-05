The Cardinal Countdown: 90 Days Until Kickoff

90 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

The longest run in Cardinal Stadium history came just two short years ago when Javian Hawkins took the ball to the house for 90 yards to end the first half against Virginia Tech. The Cards ended up losing that game 35-42 but Hawks run was one to remember during that pandemic shortened season. Hawk has a few Louisville rushing records, and he also has a Super Bowl ring. Not bad for a guy who was virtually unknown 3 years ago.