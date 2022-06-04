Louisville-Michigan regional game to air on ESPN2

Good news for non-ESPN+ subscribers: Saturday afternoon’s regional contest between Louisville and Michigan will air live on ESPN2. First pitch at Jim Patterson Stadium is set for 4 p.m.

Louisville, the regional host and top seed, overcame an early 2-0 deficit to top fourth-seeded Southeast Missouri State on Friday afternoon. In the nightcap, Michigan — the Big Ten tournament champions and the regional’s No. 3 seed — outlasted Oregon, 8-6.

The Cardinals and Wolverines met at Patterson for a three-game series back in March, with Louisville taking two out of three. It’s safe to say the conditions for the contest on Saturday will be slightly different than the ones almost three months ago.

Imagine being the Michigan baseball team, thinking you’ve escaped the cold & snowy weather in the mitten, just to end up in a snow storm in Louisville pic.twitter.com/dYeslgbtkT — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) March 12, 2022

These two teams also squared off in the 2015 regional at Jim Patterson, where the Cards defeated the Wolverines twice to advance unblemished. They would ultimately be stunned by Cal State Fullerton in the Super Regionals.

Dan McDonnell is expected to give the ball to Cardinal ace Jared Poland for Saturday afternoon’s contest.