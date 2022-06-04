The Cardinal Countdown: 91 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Thomas played for Gaither High School in Tampa, FL last season and got some reps on both sides of the ball for the Cowboys. You can see in some of his clips below not only did Thomas line up at Nose Tackle but also took some direct snaps in a wildcat package that had him mowing down unsuspecting corners with his 6-4/235lb frame. He also released off the edge a few times on offense to catch a TD or two (offensive linemen are drooling all over themselves), Thomas has a great year for Gaither and was a big get for Louisville in the middle.

2022 Season Outlook: This recap is likely different if not for the addition of Jermayne Lole a couple weeks ago. While I didn’t see Thomas jumping into a starters spot I thought there may be an opportunity for him as soon as 2022 if Tell and others weren’t meeting expectations. My assumption is that Lole, Tell, Dawson, and Banks can hold it down this year and then it becomes another offseason battle in ’23. Thomas not only has size but can move really well in both directions. This was a great get for the Cards in this class and someone I think can contribute a lot in seasons to come.

