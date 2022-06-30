The Cardinal Countdown: 65 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Reed spent 2021 playing for Jackson North Side High School in Jackson, Tennessee. Reed committed to the Cards nearly a year ago to the day after an on campus visit passing on offers from Ole Miss, Boston College, and Memphis among others. Reed physically dominated most of his competition last year as his size was simple too much for some of the pimple-faced 16 year old’s to deal with. I understand O-line highlight tape may not be everyone’s cup of tea but feel free to check on what Reed was doing on Friday nights in the Fall of ’21.

2022 Season Outlook: Whenever I start to accurately predict how freshman offensive lineman will work into the mix before Fall Camp even starts I’m going to quit my job and start gambling like a degenerate, as it’s a complete guess at this stage. From what I’ve seen/heard I would not be surprised to see Reed get some reps this season at some point, but I would think with the depth they have this year they would look to hold his redshirt if possible and have him be part of the ‘Band of Brothers 2.0’ with guys like Gonzalez, Black, Kandra, and some of these ’23 commits I mentioned early this week. His size is not teachable, but at this level we know size alone likely won’t get the job done. He committed to Bicknell but I’m interested to see what Coach Cardwell does with a talented group this year and beyond.

Sweet Tweet:

Naaaa Oregon unis are elite https://t.co/0mnj4TUa1R — Izaiah Reed (@Lilflyzae) November 18, 2020

Being a college football aficionado I think the base USC uniforms are Top 5 all-time, but agree the chrome dome Oregon in all green is pretty tough. Also a fan of the UCLA powder blue and the base Penn State. Which one’s am I missing?