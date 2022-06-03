Filed under: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Southeast Missouri State Let’s get this postseason kicked off the right way. By Mike Rutherford@CardChronicle Jun 3, 2022, 1:53pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Open Thread: Louisville vs. Southeast Missouri State Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Matt Stone/Courier Journal, Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC First pitch: 2 p.m. TV: ESPN+ Radio: 93.9 The Ville Let’s get this thing started the right way. Go Cards. More From Card Chronicle Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes WATCH: Josh Heird introductory press conference Louisville officially names Josh Heird permanent athletic director Louisville Opens NCAA Tournament Play Against SEMO at 2 PM The Cardinal Countdown: 92 Days Until Kickoff Thursday Throwdown: Satt Snaps Back, Heird Hired & Mo’ Loading comments...
