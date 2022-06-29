2021-22 LCPT Quarterfinals: NCAA/IARP vs. Bring Brohm Home Guy

Let’s get it going.

NCAA/IARP

RAP SHEET:

—Went yet another year without any sort of movement on the Louisville men’s basketball case from 2016-17.

—As many have pointed out, the confusion and waiting has been the most extreme punishment of all.

—General NCAA dysfunction across the board once again throughout the year.

—Does the IARP even exist? What the hell have they been doing for the last two years?

VS.

BRING BROHM HOME GUY

RAP SHEET:

—A Twitter account launched in late November — @BringBrohmHome — spammed virtually everyone for a month-long period with repeated tweets simply saying “Bring Brohm Home.”

—This continued to take place for weeks even after it was announced that Scott Satterfield would remain Louisville’s football coach for the 2022 season.

—At the height of his powers, BBHG once went from 1,200 to 1,500 tweets in the span of three hours. That’s spamming at a clip of 2.5+ tweets per minute.

You have 24 hours to send one through to the semifinals.