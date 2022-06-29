The Cardinal Countdown: 66 Days Until Kickoff

66 Days
When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.
In 2003 Louisville beat the age discrepancy out of the Cougars of Houston (66-45), who were out on the prowl looking for some younger players to dominate but failed miserably. The significance of that game is that the Cards put up a
Jet’s Pizza Cardinal Stadium record 779 yards of offense. The Cards came close to beating this number against Syracuse at home in 2017 dropping 727yds on the Orange on the way to a 56-10 victory. The Cards actually did dominate this total in recent past against that same Syracuse team the year prior putting 845yds of offense on top of over their heads, but that was on the road, not at home in Little Caesars Cardinal Stadium. Will the Cards break that record at home this year? If so it won’t be against the Orange as they open their season with Cuse on the road in….how many days?
