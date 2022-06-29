Jordan Church Commits to Louisville Football

The Louisville football 2023 class got another commitment today with Jordan Church pledging to the Cards. Church is a 3-star offensive lineman from Florida who lists himself at 6-5/315. The staff hosted Church for an official visit recently and he pulled the trigger after visiting Pitt last weekend. He holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Missouri.

Louisville has placed a premium on tall and long offensive lineman so it should be no surprise that Church is listed at 6-4 to 6-5. He is a big-bodied tackle who could maybe play guard for Louisville. He definitely carries a lot of weight and he displays good upper body strength in both run and pass blocking. He shows some rawness which is to be expected and he will need to work on his body at the next level. Overall, Church is a high upside player with a strong offer list.

Church is a part of a strong start to the 2023 class that will likely be the best in UofL history. Louisville is working hard to land Madden Sanker who would combine with Church and Luke Burgess to make up a very strong offensive line class. They also had Koby Keenum on campus to round out the top five guys on their offensive line board. Church could be an underrated piece of the best offensive line class in the history of the program.