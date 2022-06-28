ACC to scrap divisions for football starting in 2023

The ACC announced Tuesday that it will be implementing a new “3-5-5” scheduling model for football starting in the 2023 season. In the new model, each team will play three primary opponents annually and face the other 10 ACC teams twice during the four-year cycle, once at home and once on the road. This avoids situations where conference teams in different divisions can go six years without facing one another.

And about those divisions? Boom, they’re gone. Starting in 2023, all 14 ACC teams will compete in one division. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will play in the conference championship game.

Louisville’s three primary opponents for this new scheduling model? Miami, Virginia and Georgia Tech.

I’ll take it.

And here’s how Louisville’s conference schedule looks for the four seasons after the coming one:

2023

Home – Boston College, Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech; Away – Georgia Tech, Miami, NC State, Pitt

2024

Home – Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Syracuse; Away – Clemson, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025

Home – Florida State, NC State, Pitt, Virginia; Away – Boston College, Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami

2026

Home – Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, Wake Forest; Away – Florida State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia

I wouldn’t have characterized myself as a fierce opponent of the old scheduling model, but I like this more. I think most people outside of some Coastal Division team fans are going to agree.