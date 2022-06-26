The Cardinal Countdown: 69 Days Until Kickoff

69 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

First of all, tip of the cap to the squad for the maturity level to not field a “Billy Bob” on this years team. Nice.

Back in ’69 Larry Ball took an interception 95 yards for a TD against Marshall, and to this day it stands as the longest interception return in program history (tied with Don Harold ’75).The longest return in recent memory came from Charles Gaines back in 2013 when he went for 70 yards and a tuddy against USF.