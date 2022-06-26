Luke Burgess Commits To Louisville Football

The 2023 Louisville football recruiting class continued to build on the early momentum we’ve seen through the winter and spring with another big commitment. Luke Burgess, an offensive tackle prospect from Indiana, announced his commitment to the Cards today. Burgess has visited Louisville multiple times over the last year and he finally decided to announce his pledge and join the class. Burgess has offers from Miami, Iowa, Oregon, Tennessee, UK, Purdue, Cincy, and others. He took official visits to UNC and Florida State before his final visit to UofL. Burgess’ .8892 rating in 247’s composite is the highest rating for a high school offensive lineman in UofL history.

Lousiville shifted a bit in the 2022 class and focused on offensive linemen with good height and length. Burgess being 6-8/290 fits with what the staff seems to be looking for on the line and his high profile is a welcomed change after Louisville has struggled to bring in highly-rated offensive linemen. UofL got in on Burgess pretty early and after other schools jumped in, they were able to hold them off.

Burgess quite literally looks like a basketball player playing the wrong sport but he also moves like a basketball player. He is quick off the ball and agile even with his extreme length. He does a solid job of getting depth in his pass sets as well. He probably needs to improve on two things: playing too high and his overall physicality. He’s big and you can tell that it comes too easy at times.

The 2023 offensive line class could be the best in the history of the program and Burgess is a key to that. He has tremendous potential with his size and his improvement year-over-year while also showing devotion to growth as he has added about 20 pounds since the end of his junior season. Burgess will likely join at least two other big offensive linemen in this class. After a handful of days of a lull, the 2023 class is back to building something special.