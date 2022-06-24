Louisville to face Maryland in 2022 ACC-Big 10 Challenge

Louisville will host Maryland on Nov. 29 for their annual matchup in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. The tip time and television designations for the game will be announced at a later date.

The Cardinals lead the all-time series with the Terrapins, 6-2, with the most recent meeting between the two programs coming last November in the title game of the Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas Championship. U of L prevailed, 63-55, and two weeks later Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon resigned, leaving Danny Manning to serve as the team’s interim head coach. Two months after the game, Cardinal head coach Chris Mack was parted ways with, and Manning is now an assistant coach on Kenny Payne’s first Louisville staff.

Maryland finished last season 15-17 and then hired Seton Hall head coach Kevin Willard, who served as an assistant at Louisville from 2001-07. Willard will inherit a solid frontcourt duo in forwards Hakim Hart and Donta Scott, but loses last year’s starting backcourt of Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell.

Overall, Louisville is 4-4 in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge, with all four of its wins coming at home and all four of its losses coming on the road.

Here are the full matchups for this year’s event:

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska