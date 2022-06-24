The Cardinal Countdown: 71 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Joshua didn’t get an opportunity to play in 2021 after seeing some reps up on the line and on special teams the season prior. I don’t believe there was an injury, at least one that I can remember, but think it was more so the result of the play from the guys in front of him.

2022 Season Outlook: While Black will once again be battling for playing time at right guard with the likes of Adonis Boone, many expect him to get some reps this year and if you asked me today he’s a two deep guy at the position. I think when he first came in there were some concerns with blocking and mobility in the middle but having spent three years in the Satterfield program and with some NFL caliber coaching, Black has worked his way into a nice spot as a role player while still have a few seasons of eligibility remaining. I was impressed with the play of Boone in that spot last year adn think he has it locked up heading into the fall, but he had some things to work on for sure and there may be some windows for Black to side in. I’d love to see Black get situational reps this year and fight for a starting spot up front in 2023.

Sweet Tweet:

wow — Joshua Black (@BlackSJoshua) May 1, 2021

What prompted a “wow” on the first Saturday in May? A full thirty minutes before the Derby actually took place I believe Joshua was surprised to hear of the Medina Spirit positive test.....and the following legal action taken against Baffert to take away his seventh Derby crown.....and the subsequent ban placed on him for this years Derby.....and the movement of second place finisher Mandaloun into the winners circle a full nine months later.....and awarding him a Derby win with jockey Florent Geroux. “Wow” indeed, Josh. Wow, indeed.