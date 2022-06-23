The Cardinal Countdown: 72 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Sowders was the literal definition of go big or go home in 2021, playing in only one game all year (Duke) and getting the start in that contest with Trevor Reid out at tackle. I’d be lying to you if I said I remembered how Sowders played in that game because frankly all I remember was an absolute dismantling of another ACC program in which Malik Cunningham became the legal father of around 11 defensive Blue Devils. My best guess is Sowders play in that game was 90% responsible for the outcome….give or take a few percentage points.

2022 Season Outlook: While Sowders hasn’t been a mainstay along the line he is certainly no slouch up front as a former All-Kentucky lineman the Cards pulled in back in 2018 when O-line depth was so weak we were spotting fossils in the rock bed. Sowders has been a nice addition to the line the last few seasons so I hope he gets a shot to make a few plays before he hangs up the cleats. I’d say the two deep along the line is fairly solid but he’ll be looking for some opportunities to slide in when the situation allows for it. Quick shout out to Emmanual for his hard work both on the field and off as the man is raking in community service opportunities like NIL money at Bama. I think I’ve mentioned it nearly every year so why not bat a thousand a bring it up again in his final season? Trips to schools, trips to camps, making connections his entire time in the program. Tip of the helmet, sir.

Sweet Tweet:

Congrats on the win @Bsowders48! Ready to work this off-season so we can take over the ACC and win the ACC Championship! — Emmanual De’Vontea Sowders (@EmmanualSowders) January 11, 2022

““If you never set it as a goal, you’ll never achieve it. -CardinalStrong”

-Michael Scott”

-Wayne Gretzky”

ACC Champs, it will happen sooner than many think, I believe.