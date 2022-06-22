Nominations are open for the 2021-22 CC Least Cool Person of the Year

The Louisville baseball season coming to an end typically signifies two things: 1) The end of the most recent University of Louisville athletics season; and 2 That the annual Card Chronicle Least Cool Person of the Year Tournament is on the horizon.

Today, we open up the nomination process for what should be one of the more interesting tournaments in recent memory.

Past Champions

For the unfamiliar, here’s the group of chotches this year’s champion will be joining:

2008 - Larry Taylor

2009 - Mitch Barnhart

2010 - Steve Kragthorpe

2011 - Brandon Bender

2012 - Doug Gottlieb

2013 - Digger Phelps

2014 - FedEx

2015 - The Game 3 Super Regional Replay Officials

2016 - Andre McGee

2017 - The NCAA Committee on Infractions

2018 - The NCAA Appeals Committee

2019 - Bobby Petrino

2020 - The Coronavirus

2021 - Dino Gaudio

Format

We will be having an eight-entity tournament as has been the case in most years past. Voting will be limited to the polls on the site and not on Twitter since everyone seemed to hate it. There may still be polls on Twitter for the sake of basic interest, but those votes won’t be taken into account when crowing winners.

Who Can Be Nominated?

Remember that despite the name of the tournament, the participants don’t have to be individuals or even actual people.

Your nominations are now welcome in the comments. Let’s get it going.