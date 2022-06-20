The Cardinal Countdown: 75 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Aaron came into the program last year as a Top 40 guard in the country with offers and interest from Kentucky, Michigan State, West Virginia, and Penn State among others. Gunn didn’t see any action last year among some of the more experienced guys so the Cards utilized his redshirt to allow him another season of eligibility behind some of the now veteran upperclassmen.

2022 Season Outlook: Gunn is a very similar story to Baynes and Taylor the last couple days in that he is a guy entering his second year in the program who is building up strength, working on his craft, and waiting his turn behind some experienced and talented linemen in front of him. Gunn, similar to those two guys, will have an opportunity to jump into the mix this summer and then in the fall as I feel as if there is still a little flexibility in the two deep across the line. If he can’t work his way into the rotation at guard his size allows him some position options playing some tackle as well. Listed as easily one of the Top 10 largest players on the roster I think Gunn will get some opportunities this year in certain situations and will work to make a move towards significant PT in his Sophomore and Junior seasons.

Sweet Tweet:

Terrelle Pryor the Western PA legend https://t.co/pNK5OkiNhx — Aaron gunn (@Aarongunn13) July 20, 2021

