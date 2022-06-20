5-Star Running Back Rueben Owens Commits to Louisville Football

Louisville Football got historic news today with the announcement of Rueben Owens’ commitment to the 2023 class. Owens is a 5-star running back and he would become the second-highest rated signee in the history of the program per 247’s All-Time Commits page. Louisville now has the top-ranked running back in the country as the crown jewel of the best recruiting class in the history of the program.

Owens is an impressive player, but it must be noted that Louisville was able to pull him out of Texas with his other final schools all being within a 5-hour drive from his home. This kid didn’t stray too far out of the state during his recruitment and made it a point that he wanted to be somewhere his parents could come to see him play. The UofL staff was able to pull him despite Texas, TCU, and Texas A&M all being able to deliver on a top priority for him.

The highlights tell the full story when it comes to Owens’ ability. He has great top-end speed, acceleration, agility, and power. He puts all of his ability on display each time he touches the ball and he works hard for yardage when he doesn’t break a big run. Owens has also shown the ability to run routes and catch the ball well in 7-on-7 and camp settings. His school runs the old wishbone/flexbone offense so it’s hard to know how that translates in a game setting.

It stands out to me that Owens does very well making one cut and finding an alley as a runner. With that being the key aspect for running backs in the zone scheme, he will fit very well for the Cards. The ability is one thing but the fit with his speed and toughness is very intriguing. Owens will be a star in this offense and changes the outlook for an offense that will be breaking in a new quarterback next season.

Scott Satterfield has done something that I never expected to happen at Louisville. He bagged a 5-star player that wasn’t homegrown. He has leveraged one recruit and that recruit’s ability to sell the program into a historic moment for the program. Kudos to him and his staff as they continue to improve their recruiting.