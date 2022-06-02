Thursday Throwdown: Satt Snaps Back, Heird Hired & Mo’

Love, love, love how Coach Scott Satterfield responded, when WDRB’s Tom Lane asked his reaction to Jeff Brohm’s not so veiled statement about someday returning to U of L to be head football coach.

Satt: “Yeah, I mean, I heard a little bit about it, but I don’t worry about it. He’s got a job. I’ve got a job. So, I think, for me, I don’t worry about any outside noise, distractions. Because that’s all they are, you know? Our job is to wake up every day to do the best job we can possibly do with our team. I owe it to everybody in this building — the 115 players we have in the locker room, the staff that we have running around this building — to do the best we can do every single day and to put a product on the field that’s gonna go win championships. And that’s what we’re here for. And we go win championships, and we’re going to keep this thing rolling for years to come. So, he might have to wait a little bit more time before he has to come back.”

Said it before and I’ll repeat.

My take is that many U of L fans misunderestimate what a fierce competitor Satterfield and how focused he is. In an early interview after being named Card coach, he talked about he plans his year out to the day.

That laid back manner, and southern drawl mislead.

Many also fail to comprehend how seriously the COVID stalled legit efforts to address the roster situation because of Petrino the Predecessor’s malfeasance.

So, his confident, borderline if understated cocky response just makes me smile.

So too the serious uptick in recruiting.

If given a shot, one dude’s opinion, Satterfield might very well turn out to be the Cards’ best pigskin coach ever.

* * * * *

It appears that Josh Heird will be named AD tomorrow morning. Meetings and a presser have been announced.

That also makes me smile.

I’ve been on his bandwagon since his adroit handling of the Chris Mack resignation and Kenny Payne hire. I wrote so here. I also let my opinion be known in correspondence to the university’s decision makers.

So, good for Heird. Good for the University of Louisville.

And, hold your horses on how the school spent $$$ on a search firm. Due diligence was required.

* * * * *

I hope now that this appears a done deal, the longing for yesterday fatcats lobbying for Tom Jurich will show some real love for U of L sports. Form an NIL or two. Help U of L sports find a secure spot in today’s changed world, a reality where “student athlete” is more a misnomer than ever

— c d kaplan