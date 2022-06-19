The Cardinal Countdown: 76 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Taylor was a walk-on for the Cards last year, and as projected didn’t crack into the rotation along the line in his first season. The Houston, TX native has some old family connections both with the football program and basketball program which is what inspired his journey up north to The Ville in 2021. While I didn’t see his face on the field, Taylor has a knack for finding the camera as I swear he was in almost every hype video or football program produced clip during the season. I see you out there Trav!

2022 Season Outlook: Playing predominantly at the guard position coming into the program it will be challenging trying to push the likes of Chandler, Kandra, Boone, etc into seeing PT in 2022. If Taylor remains a practice player in 2022 as a sophomore he’ll still be going up against some of the better defensive lineman we’ve seen around here in a few seasons, getting better each day. The 6-3/285lb lineman has good size and decent skill to make an impact if the Cards get into trouble this year with injuries or illness. While we know Coach Cardwell from his time here previously it will be interesting to see the development he has on the O-line and players like Taylor this year, in his new position.

Sweet Tweet:

Rather than one tweet, I’m going to offer up a charcuterie board of tweets in which Mr. Taylor is making an appearance just to show you I’m not lying. And this is just a sample of them I found in 5-10 minutes. My man is like a walking “Where’s Waldo” on the Twittersphere…..

I thought maybe the five plus days of 95 degree heat got to me this week as I was scrolling through the football videos and kept seeing his face, but TT should be out here getting film credits.