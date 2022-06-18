The Cardinal Countdown: 77 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Baynes did not see any action in his second season within the program, and I’m actually glad to see the University website appears to be just as confused with COVID eligibility as I am. The site went from freshman (’20) to sophomore (’21) and now back to RS freshman (’22). I listed him as a Sophomore because I think that’s correct, but what the heck do I know. Either way, KOBE! (shoots paper ball into a trashcan) didn’t break into what I considered a pretty robust line rotation last season and was more so utilized for depth during practice and prep.

2022 Season Outlook: The challenge for Kobe will once again be pushing into a rotation that has finally, over the last 3-4 seasons, built some really strong depth with anywhere from 8-10 guys who I think can play, and will play in ‘22. Right now Baynes is not in that list in my head, but I’m not the coach, and he very well may crack into the guard position behind a Caleb Chandler or Adonis Boone. For those who may not recall, Baynes came into the program off an injury his senior year and while I’m not certain if there is still some lingering effects from that he is about at the spot in his career where many projected he would start making an impact on the field. A couple transfers and highly touted recruits may alter that path for him, but I have no doubt he has the potential to bust into the mix this season if he can remain healthy.

Sweet Tweet:

Best place to eat in Louisville? interesting to see peoples takes — Kobe Baynes (@baynes_kobe) February 22, 2022

You know we’re in mid-June when the local restaurant takes start popping up, but I’m so far removed from knowing the new spots in town my answer would likely be significantly different than someone who enjoys trying out new spots and doesn’t have to haul in three kids under 10 along with them. Drop some good ones in the comments, I may take my wife out for a nice date night the next time we get a chance to go out alone….in 2025.