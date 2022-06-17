The Cardinal Countdown: 78 Days Until Kickoff

78 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

Back in 1972 the Wichita State football team welcomed Louisville into their home, and Louisville responded to that welcome by absolutely stuffing them into a locker. The Cards held Wichita State to -78 rushing yards that day. Yes, NEGATIVE seventy-eight yards. That effort helped the Cards secure a 46-3 victory and likely ended a running backs coach career. To this day that game is still a record holder, one that will likely stand for many years to come.