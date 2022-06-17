 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cardinal Countdown: 78 Days Until Kickoff

By CardinalStrong
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Boston College at Louisville
Look closely...it’s a 7 and an 8. Haters said I couldn’t do it.

78 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

Back in 1972 the Wichita State football team welcomed Louisville into their home, and Louisville responded to that welcome by absolutely stuffing them into a locker. The Cards held Wichita State to -78 rushing yards that day. Yes, NEGATIVE seventy-eight yards. That effort helped the Cards secure a 46-3 victory and likely ended a running backs coach career. To this day that game is still a record holder, one that will likely stand for many years to come.

NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament-Wichita State vs Cincinnati
I hope Marshall watched this game with his family and then cried about it all night as a young child.
Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

