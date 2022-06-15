Angel McCoughtry opening new basketball court in Shively Park on Friday

Angel McCoughtry is one of the best basketball players in the history of the University of Louisville. She is the only player on the women’s side to have her jersey retired. She was the number one draft pick in the 2009 WNBA Draft. And now, she is about to leave her mark on a basketball court in the city.

On Friday, June 17 at Shively Park, there will be a basketball court renovation because of Angel.

There's no better fanbase than #CardNation! I can't wait to see you all show out & show up to Friday's grand opening of the new court at Shively Park! pic.twitter.com/jrhfrcy6sv — McCoughtry.eth (@angel_35) June 14, 2022

“I’m inspired by art and I was always intrigued with NBA players and different artists who had their own courts and were giving back to their communities,” McCoughtry told me.

Last summer, Donovan Mitchell had courts renovated at The Children’s Village Community Center in New York, where his late grandmother worked. Carmelo Anthony started a foundation to build at least one basketball court in Puerto Rico each year (he is half Puerto Rican). Shaquille O’Neal has a refurbishment effort for existing courts called “Comebaq Court” and their first court was done last year in Las Vegas, and they just finished their second in Newark, NJ, Shaq’s hometown.

Now it’s Angel’s turn. She certainly has her options of cities she could have chosen for this.

Y’all see that 35 popping out. Can’t wait until you see the new court. July 17 th Louisville pic.twitter.com/aeoJ9jW7QC — McCoughtry.eth (@angel_35) June 11, 2022

“I asked Adidas if I could have their help completing one and they agreed. Next step was picking the city. I’m from Baltimore, live in Atlanta, but Louisville was first on my list.”

McCoughtry continues to give back to the city where she became a star. You love to see it.

Again, the event will be this Friday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Shively Park. Admission is free and there will be giveaways, food, prizes, and obviously the unveiling of the court. This should be a great event!