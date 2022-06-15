The Cardinal Countdown: 80 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Chris spent last year playing for an absolutely dominant Greenville Christian High School, stacking up wins and catching bodies along the way. The last four games of the season they embarrassed some guys all over Mississippi and Bell was a big piece of the offense that went on to win a State Title. Bell (of course) also played basketball for Greenville because I think half of the ’22 Class was two (plus) sport athletes, and he also ran track, taking home some more hardware before graduating high school.

2022 Season Outlook: I kept watching Bell after the early signing period in December and thought…”what am I missing” because I saw a guy who I thought should have more P5 offers than what he got. He was close with Southern Miss during the recruiting process and had offers from Mississippi State, Maryland, and other G5 schools. He’s got size, he’s got speed, he’s got hops, and as you’ll see below he’s got some shiftiness about him, jab stepping his way across the entire field to steal a TD in one highlight. I’m not great at projecting instant impact of freshman, especially at positions like wideout, but I wouldn’t be stunned to see Bell get on the field in some limited action this year if the situation is right. Otherwise, save a season, throw a redshirt on him, and soak up the developing talent as long as you can.

Sweet Tweet:

Appreciate you coach. Thank you for the love you showed. Really enjoyed my week! @CoachWesHarris pic.twitter.com/bL4ALf2pmk — Christopher Bell (@ChrisBell_3) December 6, 2021

I mean this will all respect, but my man Chris has got himself a full blown baby face. Guy looks 14 in the photo in the above in the face but is obviously touting around two plus bills and a 6-2 frame. Don’t try and buy any lottery tickets anytime soon Chris, that Arthur St ‘Speedway’ ain’t letting it fly, boss.