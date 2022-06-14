The Cardinal Countdown: 81 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Henry didn’t see any live action reps in 2021 as a PWO for the Cards so he maintained his redshirt and he intends to use it in 2022. Coming out of Cox Mill (I’ll wait until you stop giggling) Christian was a threat, going for over 900 yds receiving and 13 touchdowns. He reminds me of a Julian Edelman type player with shiftiness and speed in open space.

2022 Season Outlook: Getting Henry on the field in 2022 will be challenge as the Cards get some healthy bodies back in the slot who can be true playmakers when at 100%. The question of course is can they stay at 100% all season. My expectation is that Henry is predominately a practice player this year and will look for some more opportunities as some of the upperclassmen move on in seasons to come.

Sweet Tweet:

225 for a smooth 6 reps on hip lift press. pic.twitter.com/TYlq3z2b87 — C.Hen (@Chrishenry_80) March 23, 2021

Got to work with my man on his video editing skills. You clip that thing just right on the loop and you’re throwing up 225 with some hip thrusts ALL. DAY. LONG. Call your girl, call your mom, call your sister, tell em’ stay away from that Cox Mill boy.