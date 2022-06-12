The Cardinal Countdown: 83 Days Until Kickoff

2021 Season Recap: Chance played 2021 at West Charlotte High School, mixing in some offense, special teams, and some round ball for the Lions. In the clip below at first glance it appears as if West Charlotte has scheduled nothing but Middle School teams to play against, but then you remember Morrow is a 6-6 matchup nightmare for opponents. Marrow is not a football lifer and some of the tape you can see he’s a bit raw, but he is a certified weapon on offense with his size.

2022 Season Outlook: While the wide receiver room was a bit decimated with departures and transfers the cupboard certainly isn’t bare and the thirteen guys on the roster at that position will be fighting to be a target for one of the more decorated QBs in Louisville history in terms of offensive production. With his size, even a bit unpolished, Morrow can see the field situationally and still maintain a redshirt is necessary. I don’t think he’s a every game wideout this season, but I think the staff can mold him into a legit ACC problem in seasons to come.

Sweet Tweet:

Give me football guys hooping it up and I’ll post it all day and twice on Sunday. Give me football guys hooping it up at the State Championship level…and well, I may just dunk on your dome like my man, Chancelor.

***BONUS CONTENT***

83 Days

Stat of The Day

Entering the 2021 season Dave Ragone was sitting in the number three spot all-time when it came to ‘Touchdowns Responsible For’ in the history of the program, with 83 total TD’s. Not only did Mr. Ragone get passed last season, but pretty much every Louisville Legend in the last few decades as Teddy Bridgewater (78), Brian Brohm (80), and Chris Redman (87) all got passed as well, by one Mr. Malik Cunningham. Malik currently sits at number 2 overall with 100 total TD’s and if past performance is any indicator, he will likely become the new number one in 2022, passing Lamar Jackson, with 119. Absolutely amazing.