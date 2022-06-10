University of Louisville Athletic Association Approves Jim Patterson Stadium Upgrades

Beginning next season, Jim Patterson will look quite different from the corner of Third and Central as the ULAA approved enhancements to the front entrance and third base concourse.

Fans will be welcomed by six new pillars with an arched entry way, increasing the curb appeal of the and physical presence of the stadium. The third base concourse will be widened, allowing for additional concessions and easier flow for fans while moving through the ballpark.

Funding for the project was secured through private donations, most notably from Jim Patterson.

Here are the rendering provided by the University:

In this one, you can see the indoor facility behind the berm that will hopefully begin shortly.

The ULAA also approved enhancements to the Planet Fitness Kueber Center, which will include upgrades to the locker rooms, lounge spaces, offices, front entry, etc in the mens basketball facility.

It’s a good day on Floyd Street.

Now, let’s go beat the Aggies.