Louisville LB Monty Montgomery cleared to return to action

U of L linebacker Monty Montgomery, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during Louisville’s win over Central Florida last September, says he has received the all-clear from school doctors to return to the field.

CLEARED! Now let’s win . — Monty “TBE” Montgomery7️⃣ (@MontyTBE1) June 1, 2022

This is major news for a Cardinal defense that once again struggled mightily in 2021 and desperately needs to take a step forward this fall if U of L is going to win more than five or six games.

During the COVID-shortended season of 2020, Montgomery led Louisville in sacks with four and also recorded 46 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss. In 2019, Montgomery’s first season at U of L after transferring in from Hutchinson Community College, he earned a reputation for making the big play, forcing three fumbles, recording five sacks and making 27 total tackles.

Montgomery figures to have the inside track on the starting spot at one inside linebacker alongside either Ole Miss transfer Momo Sanogo or Dorian Jones, the player who spent the most time in Montgomery’s spot following his injury.

Now let’s win, indeed.