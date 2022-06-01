The Cardinal Countdown: 94 Days Until Kickoff

94 Days

When the Cards don’t have a player wearing the jersey number of the corresponding day in the countdown I’ll hit you with something interesting, noteworthy, or at minimum slightly entertaining related to that number. Let’s get nuts.

In 1975 Keith Wright from Memphis State returned a punt against the Cards for 94 yards. To this day that is the longest punt return by a Cardinal opponent in program history. To put that number in perspective, the last three seasons under Satterfield the Cards have allowed 67 yards (’21), 67 yards (’20), and 88 punt return yards (’19)….total. Like, the entire year. The 67 total return yards allowed in 2021 was good enough to place them second in the ACC. Suck on that, Keith Wright.