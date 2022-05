For the baseball fans out there, the 3rd and Central Podcast is dedicated solely to the Louisville Baseball program. Go give it a listen!

On the latest episode, Matt and Aaron (Louisville Baseball Alumni Report) recapped big wins over NC State and Clemson, discussed the Cards current resume, and previewed the weekend ahead.

Aaron topped it off with his favorite topic, Cards in the Pros.

Of note, Louisville is 8-1 since the podcast was relaunched two weeks ago. You’re welcome.